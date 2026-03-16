John Parry betting profile: Valspar Championship

Parry has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.

Parry has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.