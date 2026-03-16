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John Parry betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

John Parry of England reacts to his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

John Parry of England reacts to his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    John Parry has not competed in the Valspar Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 for the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Parry at the Valspar Championship.

    At the Valspar Championship

    • This is Parry's first time competing in the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Parry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT872-65-68-72-1137.688
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6371-70-70-75+24.200
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3569-66-68-75-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4367-71-71-73-611.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5667-70-67-70-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1964-68-69-71-843.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1672-71-67-67-7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5571-68-68-73E--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-74+8--

    Parry's recent performances

    • Parry has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Parry has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Parry has averaged -0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Parry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.088-0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1440.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.082-0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting93-0.036-0.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.113-0.147

    Parry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Parry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.088 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sports a 0.144 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks first with a 74.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Parry has delivered a -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranks 28th with 12.73% Bogey Avoidance.
    • Parry has accumulated 120 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 79th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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