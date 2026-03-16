Paul Waring betting profile: Valspar Championship

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of 7-under.

Waring has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Waring has an average of -0.585 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.