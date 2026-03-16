Paul Waring betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Paul Waring of England watches his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Paul Waring will tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 in the 2026 Valspar Championship. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Waring's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Waring's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|65-72-66-70
|-7
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
Waring's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of 7-under.
- Waring has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Waring has an average of -0.585 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Waring has averaged -0.723 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Waring's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.165
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.032
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.662
|-0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.035
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.760
|-0.723
Waring's advanced stats and rankings
- Waring posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.165 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards is among his 2026 statistics.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Waring sported a 0.032 mark. He has a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Waring delivered a -0.662 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
- On the greens, Waring has a 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he broke par 13.89% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.