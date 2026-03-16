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Paul Waring betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Paul Waring of England watches his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Paul Waring of England watches his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Paul Waring will tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 in the 2026 Valspar Championship. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for Waring at the Valspar Championship.

    At the Valspar Championship

    • This is Waring's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Waring's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-74+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenW/D69-69-2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-77+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC67-74-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4765-72-66-70-79.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-76+7--

    Waring's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of 7-under.
    • Waring has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Waring has an average of -0.585 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Waring has averaged -0.723 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Waring's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.1650.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.032-0.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.662-0.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0350.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.760-0.723

    Waring's advanced stats and rankings

    • Waring posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.165 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards is among his 2026 statistics.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Waring sported a 0.032 mark. He has a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Waring delivered a -0.662 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
    • On the greens, Waring has a 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he broke par 13.89% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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