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4H AGO

Zecheng Dou betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zecheng Dou of China reacts to a shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Zecheng Dou of China reacts to a shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Zecheng Dou finished tied for 69th at eight-over when he last played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Dou at the Valspar Championship.

    Dou's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T6971-69-72-80+8

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Dou's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 69th after posting a score of eight-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Dou's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-74+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5769-71-72-72-43.298
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1772-68-66-70-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1372-66-72-63-1157.333
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4972-69-71-71-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express7366-70-69-77-62.700
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5568-71-71-67-35.500

    Dou's recent performances

    • Dou has finished in the top-20 twice over his last seven appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Dou has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.533 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dou has averaged 0.666 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.470-0.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.7230.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.2490.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting92-0.0330.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4700.666

    Dou's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dou has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.470 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sports a 0.723 mark that ranks 13th on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 67.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dou has delivered a -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 23.72% of the time.
    • Dou has earned 122 FedExCup Regular Season points (77th) and ranks 99th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.38%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
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