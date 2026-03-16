Adam Schenk betting profile: Valspar Championship

Schenk has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.

Schenk has an average of -0.478 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.557 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.