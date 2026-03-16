Adam Schenk betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk finished second at the Valspar Championship in 2023 with a score of 9-under. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of returning to that form in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Schenk's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|80-74
|+12
|2024
|T33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|2023
|2
|66-69-70-70
|-9
|2022
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|2021
|T18
|71-69-71-67
|-6
At the Valspar Championship
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
- Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished second at 9-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T60
|69-73-72-70
|E
|4.900
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|72-72-79-70
|+5
|4.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|69-70-68-69
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|75-70-73
|+2
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|69-65-67-71
|-12
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T69
|69-67-73-71
|-8
|--
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Schenk has an average of -0.478 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.557 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -1.252 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.486
|-0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.619
|-0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.308
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.814
|-0.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-1.611
|-1.252
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.486 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.619 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 156th with a 62.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.814 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 19.84% of the time.
- Schenk ranked 163rd in Bogey Avoidance with a 20.37% rate this season, and he has earned 68 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 105th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.