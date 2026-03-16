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4H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Emiliano Grillo finished tied for 22nd with a score of 3-under in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Valspar Championship.

    Grillo's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2271-68-70-72-3
    2022MC72-72+2
    2021MC66-76E

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Grillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC84-77+17--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5671-71-71-69-26
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6469-71-70-74-47
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-72E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3872-69-73-67-716
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-76-66-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC66-77+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5671-68-70-67-12--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D68-3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2774-68-71-64-7--

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 27th at the Baycurrent Classic, where he shot 7-under.
    • He has an average of -0.495 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has an average of -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.309 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.539-0.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.326-0.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.251-0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.601-0.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-1.718-1.309

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.539 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo has a -0.326 mark that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 65.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo has delivered a -0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.90% of the time.
    • Grillo has earned 29 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 142nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
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