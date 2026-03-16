Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Valspar Championship

Grillo's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 27th at the Baycurrent Classic, where he shot 7-under.

He has an average of -0.495 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Grillo has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Grillo has an average of -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.