Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo finished tied for 22nd with a score of 3-under in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Grillo's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T22
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|2021
|MC
|66-76
|E
At the Valspar Championship
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 3-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|84-77
|+17
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|71-71-71-69
|-2
|6
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|69-71-70-74
|-4
|7
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|72-69-73-67
|-7
|16
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-76-66
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|74-68-71-64
|-7
|--
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 27th at the Baycurrent Classic, where he shot 7-under.
- He has an average of -0.495 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has an average of -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.309 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.539
|-0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.326
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.251
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.601
|-0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-1.718
|-1.309
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.539 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo has a -0.326 mark that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 65.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo has delivered a -0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.90% of the time.
- Grillo has earned 29 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 142nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.