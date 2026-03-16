Patton Kizzire betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Patton Kizzire of the United States celebrates a birdie putt on the fourth green with his caddie Dean Emerson during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Kizzire withdrew from the 2025 Valspar Championship but had a solid tied for tenth finish in 2023. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this event.
Kizzire's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|--
|--
|2023
|T10
|68-73-67-73
|-3
|2022
|T33
|69-67-70-72
|-6
|2021
|T60
|66-75-76-68
|+1
At the Valspar Championship
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he withdrew from the tournament.
- Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for tenth at 3-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|70-72-63-70
|-9
|56.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|72
|72-69-73-74
|+4
|2.800
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-73
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|70-66-70-67
|-7
|32.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|63-70-67-68
|-14
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|70-65-65-72
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|68-70-72-64
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Kizzire has an average of -1.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged -0.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-1.177
|-1.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.423
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.456
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.152
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|-0.146
|-0.129
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.177 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire has delivered a 0.423 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 61.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.59% of the time.
- Kizzire has earned 92 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.