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4H AGO

Zach Bauchou betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Zach Bauchou of the United States lines up his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Zach Bauchou of the United States lines up his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Zach Bauchou has not competed in the Valspar Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set on making his mark at this $9.1 million event.

    Latest odds for Bauchou at the Valspar Championship.

    At the Valspar Championship

    • This is Bauchou's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Bauchou's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5074-72-69-74+112.792
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2170-68-71-70-924.329
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2370-71-67-69-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4868-68-73-71-48.250
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5968-69-76-72-34.900
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1365-70-65-68-2055.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii7071-68-67-74E3.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenW/D78+8--

    Bauchou's recent performances

    • Bauchou has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 20-under.
    • Bauchou has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bauchou has averaged 0.156 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.308-0.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2430.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.1230.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.0170.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.0750.156

    Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bauchou has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.308 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sports a 0.243 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bauchou has delivered a 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Bauchou currently sits 69th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 141 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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