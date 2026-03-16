Zach Bauchou betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Zach Bauchou of the United States lines up his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Zach Bauchou has not competed in the Valspar Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set on making his mark at this $9.1 million event.
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Bauchou's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Bauchou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|74-72-69-74
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T21
|70-68-71-70
|-9
|24.329
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|70-71-67-69
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|68-69-76-72
|-3
|4.900
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|65-70-65-68
|-20
|55.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|71-68-67-74
|E
|3.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
Bauchou's recent performances
- Bauchou has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 20-under.
- Bauchou has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has averaged 0.156 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.308
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.243
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.123
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.017
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.075
|0.156
Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings
- Bauchou has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.308 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sports a 0.243 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bauchou has delivered a 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Bauchou currently sits 69th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 141 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.