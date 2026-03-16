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3H AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Brandt Snedeker finished tied for 57th at 3-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at the Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the Valspar Championship.

    Snedeker's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5773-71-70-73+3
    2024MC74-69+1
    2021T1169-69-67-71-8

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 8-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Snedeker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC75-70+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-76+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-67-68-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6470-64-72-67-9--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4275-67-70-72E--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT971-69-66-63-15--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1972-69-70-68-9--

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.545 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.635-0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.298-0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.7340.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.660-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.858-0.545

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.635 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.6 yards reflects his struggles off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a -1.298 mark, showing significant challenges with his iron play. He posted a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Snedeker delivered a -0.660 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.67 Putts Per Round and broke par 19.14% of the time, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.81%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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