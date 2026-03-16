Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Brandt Snedeker finished tied for 57th at 3-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at the Valspar Championship.
Snedeker's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T57
|73-71-70-73
|+3
|2024
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|2021
|T11
|69-69-67-71
|-8
At the Valspar Championship
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 8-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-68
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T64
|70-64-72-67
|-9
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|75-67-70-72
|E
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T9
|71-69-66-63
|-15
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|72-69-70-68
|-9
|--
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.545 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.635
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.298
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.734
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.660
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.858
|-0.545
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.635 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.6 yards reflects his struggles off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a -1.298 mark, showing significant challenges with his iron play. He posted a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker delivered a -0.660 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.67 Putts Per Round and broke par 19.14% of the time, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.81%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.