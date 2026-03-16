Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Valspar Championship

Snedeker has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.

Snedeker has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Snedeker has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.