Beau Hossler betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Beau Hossler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the ninth hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler finished tied for 70th at six-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Hossler's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T70
|72-69-76-73
|+6
|2024
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|2023
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|2021
|T39
|68-72-75-66
|-3
At the Valspar Championship
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 70th after posting a score of six-over.
- Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 39th at three-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T37
|69-68-73-71
|-7
|10.578
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|68-73-64-72
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|65-71-72
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T64
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|67-66-67-69
|-19
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|69-68-69-73
|-5
|--
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 19-under.
- Hossler has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged 0.529 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.009
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.313
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.665
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.631
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.992
|0.529
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.009 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sported a -0.313 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 68.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.631 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.85% of the time.
- Hossler has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 125th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.