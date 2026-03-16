Beau Hossler betting profile: Valspar Championship

Hossler has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 19-under.

Hossler has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.