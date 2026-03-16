Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Jaeger finished tied for 36th at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving on his recent performance at the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Jaeger's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T36
|67-75-69-72
|-1
|2023
|T27
|66-72-72-74
|E
|2022
|MC
|76-68
|+2
At the Valspar Championship
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of one-under.
- Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 27th at even.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|75-71-69-78
|+5
|7.875
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T67
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|6.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|70-66-69-72
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T5
|65-75-65-68
|-15
|105.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-70
|-9
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|72-65-67-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|69-69-71-70
|-9
|--
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.246 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged -0.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.181
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.361
|-0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.124
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.293
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|-0.124
|-0.107
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.181 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sported a -0.361 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 122nd with a 65.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
- Jaeger currently ranks 65th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 146 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.