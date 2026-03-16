Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Valspar Championship

Jaeger has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.

Jaeger has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.246 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.