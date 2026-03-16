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4H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Jaeger finished tied for 36th at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving on his recent performance at the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Valspar Championship.

    Jaeger's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3667-75-69-72-1
    2023T2766-72-72-74E
    2022MC76-68+2

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of one-under.
    • Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 27th at even.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Jaeger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6275-71-69-78+57.875
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6769-74-72-70-36.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2870-66-69-72-726.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT565-75-65-68-15105.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-66-70-9--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-67-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1172-65-67-66-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4469-69-71-70-9--

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.246 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged -0.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.181-0.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.361-0.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.1240.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2930.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Total90-0.124-0.107

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.181 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sported a -0.361 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 122nd with a 65.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
    • Jaeger currently ranks 65th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 146 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
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