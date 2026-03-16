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4H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Max Homa of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Max Homa of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Max Homa finished tied for sixth at 10-under in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2021. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Homa at the Valspar Championship.

    Homa's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T666-68-66-74-10

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Homa's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Homa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3271-72-70-73-226.100
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1373-66-69-67-956.250
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3770-66-73-71-421.563
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6669-68-75-72E3.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2766-69-68-68-1725.273
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT970-66-66-67-15--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4073-67-73-67-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1867-72-64-72-13--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1971-69-73-66-9--

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has finished in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.
    • Homa has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has an average of -0.204 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has averaged 0.137 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1250.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2910.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.211-0.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.2430.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.4490.137

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.125 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sported a 0.291 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 67.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa delivered a 0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 36th by breaking par 24.75% of the time.
    • Homa has earned 133 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 75th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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