Max Homa betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Max Homa of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Max Homa finished tied for sixth at 10-under in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2021. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Homa's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T6
|66-68-66-74
|-10
At the Valspar Championship
- In Homa's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 10-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|71-72-70-73
|-2
|26.100
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|73-66-69-67
|-9
|56.250
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|70-66-73-71
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T66
|69-68-75-72
|E
|3.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|25.273
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T9
|70-66-66-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|73-67-73-67
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T18
|67-72-64-72
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|71-69-73-66
|-9
|--
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.
- Homa has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has an average of -0.204 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged 0.137 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.125
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.291
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.211
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.243
|0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.449
|0.137
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.125 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sported a 0.291 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 67.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa delivered a 0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 36th by breaking par 24.75% of the time.
- Homa has earned 133 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 75th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.