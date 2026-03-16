Keegan Bradley betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Keegan Bradley reacts after making a birdie on the 15th hole during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Keegan Bradley's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship was in 2024, where he missed the cut. The tournament runs March 19-22 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Bradley's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2022
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|2021
|2
|64-66-69-71
|-14
At the Valspar Championship
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 14-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|77-66-68-78
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|63-71-71-70
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|69-69-74-70
|-6
|11.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|70-64-63-70
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T17
|72-70-70-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|72-70-69-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.
- Bradley has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.436 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged -0.223 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.066
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.531
|-0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.414
|0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.228
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|-0.279
|-0.223
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.066 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 68th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a -0.531 mark that ranked 131st on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Bradley delivered a -0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 67th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- Bradley has earned 55 FedExCup Regular Season points (117th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.