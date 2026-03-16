PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley reacts after making a birdie on the 15th hole during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Keegan Bradley reacts after making a birdie on the 15th hole during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Keegan Bradley's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship was in 2024, where he missed the cut. The tournament runs March 19-22 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the Valspar Championship.

    Bradley's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-71+1
    2022MC70-70-2
    2021264-66-69-71-14

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 14-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Bradley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5077-66-68-78+112.792
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-78+5--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2963-71-71-70-1331.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4369-69-74-70-611.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT770-64-63-70-13--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1772-70-70-67-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4472-70-69-67-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.
    • Bradley has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.436 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has averaged -0.223 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.066-0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.531-0.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.4140.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.228-0.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Total97-0.279-0.223

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.066 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 68th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a -0.531 mark that ranked 131st on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Bradley delivered a -0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 67th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    • Bradley has earned 55 FedExCup Regular Season points (117th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Corey Conners betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Xander Schauffele betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW