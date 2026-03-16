Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Valspar Championship

Kang has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.

Kang has an average of -1.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.085 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.