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3H AGO

Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Jeffrey Kang of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Kang of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Jeffrey Kang will tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 for the Valspar Championship. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Kang at the Valspar Championship.

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Kang has not competed in the tournament in the last five years.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Kang's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-73+5--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-72+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC73-67-69-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-73+7--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT2469-72-72-73-236.833
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT4371-63-67-68-1512.143
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT467-71-66-67-13135.000
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC72-67-1--

    Kang's recent performances

    • Kang has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
    • Kang has an average of -1.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.085 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kang has averaged -0.842 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kang's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-1.789-1.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.0830.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.1620.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.637-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-2.180-0.842

    Kang's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kang has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.789 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang sports a 0.083 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 58.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kang has delivered a -0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 167th by breaking par 17.09% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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