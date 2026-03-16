PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Gordon Sargent will make his debut at the Valspar Championship as the tournament returns to Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22. This marks his first appearance at the event in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Sargent at the Valspar Championship.

    At the Valspar Championship

    • This is Sargent's first time competing in the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Sargent's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT865-70-72-70-1137.688
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-75-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-69-73-5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-67-72-71-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D71E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3868-70-71-69-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-73+3--

    Sargent's recent performances

    • Sargent has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Sargent has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.785 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Sargent has averaged -0.762 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.5400.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-1.706-0.785
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.101-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.384-0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-1.651-0.762

    Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.540 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.5 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent sports a -1.706 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sargent has delivered a -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.23, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 21.37% of the time.
    • Sargent has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    2026 Valspar Championship preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: See who earned a spot in Valspar Championship

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW