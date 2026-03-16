Gordon Sargent betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Gordon Sargent will make his debut at the Valspar Championship as the tournament returns to Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22. This marks his first appearance at the event in the past five years.
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Sargent's first time competing in the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|65-70-72-70
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-73
|-5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-67-72-71
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Sargent has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.785 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has averaged -0.762 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.540
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-1.706
|-0.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.101
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.384
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-1.651
|-0.762
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.540 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.5 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent sports a -1.706 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sargent has delivered a -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.23, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 21.37% of the time.
- Sargent has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.