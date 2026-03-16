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Matt Wallace betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Matt Wallace of England plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Matt Wallace of England plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Matt Wallace returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026. Wallace looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Valspar Championship.

    Wallace's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-75+3
    2024T1769-72-68-71-4
    2023T771-67-70-72-4
    2022MC69-71-2

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 4-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Wallace's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4073-68-69-70-411.375
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-70+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-70-72-8--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5167-66-71-67-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3168-70-68-66-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1074-66-66-67-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 11-under.
    • Wallace has an average of -0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has averaged -0.384 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee94-0.026-0.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.898-0.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.1350.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.077-0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.713-0.384

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.026 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a -0.898 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Wallace has delivered a 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
    • Wallace has 11 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 161st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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