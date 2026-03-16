Matt Wallace betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Matt Wallace of England plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Matt Wallace returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026. Wallace looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Wallace's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|2024
|T17
|69-72-68-71
|-4
|2023
|T7
|71-67-70-72
|-4
|2022
|MC
|69-71
|-2
At the Valspar Championship
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 4-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|73-68-69-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-72
|-8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|67-66-71-67
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|68-70-68-66
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|74-66-66-67
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 11-under.
- Wallace has an average of -0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged -0.384 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|-0.026
|-0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.898
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.135
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.077
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.713
|-0.384
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.026 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a -0.898 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Wallace has delivered a 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
- Wallace has 11 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 161st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.