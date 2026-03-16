Matt Wallace betting profile: Valspar Championship

Wallace had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 11-under.

Wallace has an average of -0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Wallace has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.