Matt McCarty betting profile: Valspar Championship

McCarty has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.

McCarty has an average of -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.558 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.517 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

McCarty has averaged 0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.