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3H AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Matt McCarty finished tied for 16th at four-under at last year's Valspar Championship. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for McCarty at the Valspar Championship.

    McCarty's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1673-70-68-69-4

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In McCarty's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of four-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4175-70-71-73+118.750
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2470-69-69-69-741.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6775-69-73-68-36.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-70+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1870-68-69-70-1146.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT263-66-68-68-23183.750
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5567-72-68-70-35.500
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT369-65-64-70-16--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1475-65-74-60-10--

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • McCarty has an average of -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.558 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.517 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged 0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.705 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.001-0.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.146-0.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.432-0.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.5450.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Total83-0.032-0.705

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.001 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.146 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • McCarty has delivered a -0.432 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, McCarty has posted a 0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks 28th on TOUR. He also ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.
    • McCarty has earned 301 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 40th. He ranks 39th by breaking par 24.40% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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