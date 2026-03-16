Matt McCarty betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Matt McCarty finished tied for 16th at four-under at last year's Valspar Championship. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
McCarty's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|73-70-68-69
|-4
At the Valspar Championship
- In McCarty's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of four-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T41
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|18.750
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|70-69-69-69
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T67
|75-69-73-68
|-3
|6.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|46.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|63-66-68-68
|-23
|183.750
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|67-72-68-70
|-3
|5.500
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|69-65-64-70
|-16
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|75-65-74-60
|-10
|--
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- McCarty has an average of -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.558 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.517 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged 0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.705 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.001
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.146
|-0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.432
|-0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.545
|0.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|-0.032
|-0.705
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.001 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.146 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- McCarty has delivered a -0.432 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR.
- On the greens, McCarty has posted a 0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks 28th on TOUR. He also ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.
- McCarty has earned 301 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 40th. He ranks 39th by breaking par 24.40% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.