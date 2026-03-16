Bud Cauley betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Bud Cauley of the United States lines up a putt on the second hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley finished tied for fourth at eight-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set on improving his 2025 performance at the Valspar Championship.
Cauley's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|71-70-69-66
|-8
|2024
|MC
|70-73
|+1
At the Valspar Championship
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of eight-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|70-74-72-70
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-71-71-74
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|68-67-72-70
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T68
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|3.200
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-66-73
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|71-67-67-68
|-7
|32.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|67-73-73-66
|-5
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|69-73-75-69
|+6
|--
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of three-under.
- Cauley has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged -0.220 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|-0.055
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.237
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.241
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.497
|-0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|-0.074
|-0.220
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.055 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranked 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.237 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 22.00% of the time.
- Cauley has earned 136 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 73rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.