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3H AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Bud Cauley of the United States lines up a putt on the second hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Bud Cauley of the United States lines up a putt on the second hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Bud Cauley finished tied for fourth at eight-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set on improving his 2025 performance at the Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the Valspar Championship.

    Cauley's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T471-70-69-66-8
    2024MC70-73+1

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of eight-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3270-74-72-70-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-71-71-74-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3768-67-72-70-1119.969
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6870-71-69-75+13.200
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-66-73-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2471-67-67-68-732.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-72+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3667-73-73-66-5--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3369-73-75-69+6--

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of three-under.
    • Cauley has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has averaged -0.220 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee98-0.055-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2370.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.2410.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.497-0.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Total87-0.074-0.220

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.055 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranked 124th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.237 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 22.00% of the time.
    • Cauley has earned 136 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 73rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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