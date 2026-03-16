Bud Cauley betting profile: Valspar Championship

Cauley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of three-under.

Cauley has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.