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4H AGO

Charley Hoffman betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Charley Hoffman of the United States chips on the ninth green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Charley Hoffman of the United States chips on the ninth green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Charley Hoffman withdrew from the Valspar Championship in 2025 and has not made the cut in his previous three appearances at the event. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of reversing his recent struggles at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Hoffman at the Valspar Championship.

    Hoffman's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025WD----
    2024MC72-71+1
    2023MC74-73+5
    2022MC77-74+9
    2021T1868-66-70-74-6

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Hoffman's most recent attempt at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he withdrew from the tournament.
    • Hoffman's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 18th at 6-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Hoffman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC71-73E--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-73+4--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-74-70E--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open6770-67-69-73-13.6
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-73+9--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT966-66-74-71-1140.8

    Hoffman's recent performances

    • Hoffman has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
    • Hoffman has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.767 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoffman has averaged -1.024 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.4150.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.687-0.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green122-0.199-0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-1.406-0.767
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-1.877-1.024

    Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.415 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranked 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman sported a -0.687 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoffman delivered a -1.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.45, and he ranked 169th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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