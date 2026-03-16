Charley Hoffman betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Charley Hoffman of the United States chips on the ninth green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Charley Hoffman withdrew from the Valspar Championship in 2025 and has not made the cut in his previous three appearances at the event. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of reversing his recent struggles at this tournament.
Hoffman's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|--
|--
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2023
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|2022
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|2021
|T18
|68-66-70-74
|-6
At the Valspar Championship
- In Hoffman's most recent attempt at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he withdrew from the tournament.
- Hoffman's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 18th at 6-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Hoffman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-74-70
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|67
|70-67-69-73
|-1
|3.6
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|66-66-74-71
|-11
|40.8
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
- Hoffman has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.767 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has averaged -1.024 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.415
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.687
|-0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.199
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-1.406
|-0.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-1.877
|-1.024
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.415 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranked 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman sported a -0.687 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoffman delivered a -1.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.45, and he ranked 169th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.