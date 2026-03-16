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Kevin Yu betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu finished tied for 12th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Valspar Championship.

    Yu's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1272-68-68-71-5
    2024MC74-69+1
    2022MC72-70E

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Yu's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-78+14--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7071-70-72-73-25.625
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-71-72-7--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1567-69-63-72-13--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2069-68-73-66-8--

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 13-under.
    • Yu has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.639 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has averaged -2.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0000.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.618-0.639
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.203-0.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-1.454-1.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-2.275-2.225

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.000 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a -0.618 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 68.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yu delivered a -1.454 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 167th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.40, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.85% of the time.
    • Yu has earned six FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 176th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

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    Cam. Young
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    1

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    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
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    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
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    2

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    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

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    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

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    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
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