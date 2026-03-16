Kevin Yu betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu finished tied for 12th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Yu's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|72-68-68-71
|-5
|2024
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|2022
|MC
|72-70
|E
At the Valspar Championship
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-78
|+14
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T70
|71-70-72-73
|-2
|5.625
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|67-69-63-72
|-13
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|69-68-73-66
|-8
|--
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 13-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.639 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged -2.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.000
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.618
|-0.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.203
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-1.454
|-1.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-2.275
|-2.225
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.000 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a -0.618 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 68.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu delivered a -1.454 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 167th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.40, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.85% of the time.
- Yu has earned six FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 176th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.