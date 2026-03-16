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Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick of England lines up his third shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick of England lines up his third shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22. Fitzpatrick looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the Valspar Championship.

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC74-71+3
    2022T567-68-67-68-14

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 14-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship270-69-69-68-12500.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4174-70-70-75+118.750
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2469-66-72-70-741.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1466-68-70-67-1785.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open965-70-67-69-1380.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6369-67-65-74-133.900
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1770-71-70-68-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3267-71-69-69-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT867-69-64-67-1380.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT467-66-71-69-11300.000

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.727 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.519 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4980.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.6870.727
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.2570.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.126-0.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.3161.519

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.498 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.687 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 71.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33.
    • Fitzpatrick has earned 729 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking eighth on TOUR.
    • He ranked sixth by breaking par 27.78% of the time and ranked 46th with a 13.43% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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    Cam. Young
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    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
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    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
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    Tot
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    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
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