Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Valspar Championship

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.

Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.727 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.