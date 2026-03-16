Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Matt Fitzpatrick of England lines up his third shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Matt Fitzpatrick returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22. Fitzpatrick looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|2022
|T5
|67-68-67-68
|-14
At the Valspar Championship
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 14-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|70-69-69-68
|-12
|500.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T41
|74-70-70-75
|+1
|18.750
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|69-66-72-70
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|66-68-70-67
|-17
|85.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|9
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|80.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|69-67-65-74
|-13
|3.900
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T17
|70-71-70-68
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|67-71-69-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|67-69-64-67
|-13
|80.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|67-66-71-69
|-11
|300.000
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.727 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.519 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.498
|0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.687
|0.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.257
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.126
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.316
|1.519
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.498 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.687 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 71.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33.
- Fitzpatrick has earned 729 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking eighth on TOUR.
- He ranked sixth by breaking par 27.78% of the time and ranked 46th with a 13.43% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.