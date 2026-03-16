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Billy Horschel betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Billy Horschel of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Billy Horschel of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Billy Horschel finished tied for fourth at 8-under at the Valspar Championship last year. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the Valspar Championship.

    Horschel's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T469-71-69-67-8
    2024T1269-72-71-67-5

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Horschel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1369-74-72-68-590.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6269-73-69-74+14.600
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4869-72-69-69-913.313
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC75-70+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-75+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-69-72-66-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii7469-70-74-71+42.600
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1172-66-66-66-14--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5477-66-72-69E--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2771-66-69-70-834.300

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
    • Horschel has an average of -0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.368 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has averaged -0.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.435-0.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.170-0.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green810.019-0.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0820.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.504-0.502

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.435 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a -0.170 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 66.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Horschel delivered a 0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 21.99% of the time.
    • Horschel has earned 136 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 72nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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