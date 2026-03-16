Billy Horschel betting profile: Valspar Championship

Horschel has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.

Horschel has an average of -0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.368 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.