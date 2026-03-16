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4H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Lucas Glover of the United States lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Lucas Glover of the United States lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Lucas Glover finished tied for eighth at 6-under in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Glover at the Valspar Championship.

    Glover's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T870-71-69-68-6
    20241168-69-72-69-6
    2023T3667-72-73-73+1
    2021T4869-65-77-71-2

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Glover's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Glover's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2473-73-70-70-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6473-68-74-69-47.000
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT4075-73-69-73+10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4470-66-69-73-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2369-72-68-69-647.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT572-64-68-64-1690.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT969-67-67-68-9151.667

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Glover has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has averaged -1.190 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.231-0.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.143-0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.087-0.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.434-0.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.896-1.190

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.231 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 278.1 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sports a -0.143 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Glover delivers a -0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
    • Glover has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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