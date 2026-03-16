Lucas Glover betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Lucas Glover of the United States lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Lucas Glover finished tied for eighth at 6-under in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Glover's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|70-71-69-68
|-6
|2024
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|2023
|T36
|67-72-73-73
|+1
|2021
|T48
|69-65-77-71
|-2
At the Valspar Championship
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 6-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|73-73-70-70
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|73-68-74-69
|-4
|7.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T40
|75-73-69-73
|+10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|70-66-69-73
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|69-72-68-69
|-6
|47.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|72-64-68-64
|-16
|90.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|69-67-67-68
|-9
|151.667
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Glover has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged -1.190 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.231
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.143
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.087
|-0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.434
|-0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.896
|-1.190
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.231 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 278.1 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sports a -0.143 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover delivers a -0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- Glover has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.