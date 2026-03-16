Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Adrien Dumont de Chassart has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at the Valspar Championship, shooting eight-over in 2024 and seven-over in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 looking to make his first weekend at this event.
Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|2024
|MC
|74-76
|+8
At the Valspar Championship
- In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of seven-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Dumont de Chassart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|71-71-65-70
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|69
|71-65-67-73
|-12
|3.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|64-67-73-69
|-7
|32.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-68-72-67
|-14
|17.889
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- Dumont de Chassart's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 23rd at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished at seven-under.
- He has an average of -0.052 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.209 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.164
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|-0.011
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.136
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.249
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.041
|-0.209
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.164 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sports a -0.011 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 67.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart has delivered a -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 22.50% of the time.
- Dumont de Chassart has earned 85 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 97th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.