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4H AGO

Kris Ventura betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Kris Ventura finished tied for 77th at eight-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Ventura at the Valspar Championship.

    Ventura's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T7774-67-76-75+8
    2021MC72-73+3

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 77th after posting a score of eight-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Ventura's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-70-1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2266-70-70-72-1037.300
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-67-69-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3465-69-73-61-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3468-73-68-74-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2764-69-70-68-17--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1169-70-64-67-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2171-67-67-71-12--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-76+7--

    Ventura's recent performances

    • Ventura has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
    • Ventura has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ventura has averaged 0.495 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.3380.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-1.037-0.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.005-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting31.1810.853
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4870.495

    Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.338 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards ranks 103rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura has a -1.037 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 1.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.
    • Ventura has been exceptional at avoiding big numbers, ranking second with a 10.10% Bogey Avoidance rate. He has earned 37 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 137th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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