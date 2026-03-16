Michael Brennan betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Michael Brennan of The United States plays his tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Michael Brennan has not competed in the Valspar Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of making a strong debut at this tournament.
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Brennan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Brennan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|69
|72-74-73-76
|+7
|6.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|69-72-70-69
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T52
|68-70-72-71
|-3
|6.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|70-69-67-74
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|DQ
|70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|71-66-68-69
|-14
|5.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|70-64-68-69
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T59
|69-68-70-70
|-11
|--
Brennan's recent performances
- Brennan has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
- Brennan has an average of 0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has averaged -0.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.572
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.317
|0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.532
|-0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.965
|-0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.609
|-0.272
Brennan's advanced stats and rankings
- Brennan ranks 11th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.572 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.0 yards ranks second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sports a 0.317 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 67.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brennan delivers a -0.965 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 23.91% of the time.
- Brennan has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 124th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.