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4H AGO

Michael Brennan betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Brennan of The United States plays his tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Michael Brennan of The United States plays his tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Michael Brennan has not competed in the Valspar Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of making a strong debut at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Brennan at the Valspar Championship.

    At the Valspar Championship

    • This is Brennan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Brennan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship6972-74-73-76+76.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2669-72-70-69-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5268-70-72-71-36.750
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4870-69-67-74-48.250
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenDQ70-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5671-66-68-69-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-69+4--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5170-64-68-69-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1871-69-68-72-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5969-68-70-70-11--

    Brennan's recent performances

    • Brennan has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
    • Brennan has an average of 0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Brennan has averaged -0.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5720.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.3170.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.532-0.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.965-0.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.609-0.272

    Brennan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brennan ranks 11th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.572 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.0 yards ranks second on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sports a 0.317 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 67.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brennan delivers a -0.965 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 23.91% of the time.
    • Brennan has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 124th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
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