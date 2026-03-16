Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Matthieu Pavon of France follows his shot on the sixth tee during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon finished tied for 47th at +1 in his last appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Pavon's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T47
|70-71-71-73
|+1
At the Valspar Championship
- In Pavon's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|73-69-70-70
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|71-69-68-68
|-8
|46.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-74-70-70
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-70-68-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|68-69-73-67
|-3
|5.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T67
|70-65-71-68
|-8
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|71-64-70-67
|-16
|--
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.
- Pavon has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.500 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -0.096 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.092
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.712
|-0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.078
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.818
|0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|-0.063
|-0.096
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.092 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sports a -0.712 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.818 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
- Pavon has earned 100 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 89th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.