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3H AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Austin Smotherman of the United States watches his shot on the second hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Austin Smotherman of the United States watches his shot on the second hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Austin Smotherman finished tied for 36th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Smotherman at the Valspar Championship.

    Smotherman's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3672-69-72-72+1
    2022T2568-71-70-67-8

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Smotherman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 25th at 8-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Smotherman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1367-72-70-73-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardW/D74-71+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT262-69-69-69-15208.333
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-76+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-73-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT866-65-68-68-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT4174-77-71-67+116.434
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions Championship7365-68-70-74-73.060
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT3869-72-71-70-218.133

    Smotherman's recent performances

    • Smotherman has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Smotherman has an average of 0.420 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.118 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smotherman has averaged 1.270 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.4640.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.1821.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.145-0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.425-0.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Total221.0761.270

    Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smotherman ranks first on TOUR with a 1.182 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average this season, while his 72.78% Greens in Regulation Percentage ranks eighth.
    • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.464 ranks 28th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 84th.
    • Smotherman has earned 364 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 32nd, and his 1.076 Strokes Gained: Total average ranks 22nd on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Smotherman has struggled with a -0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 134th on TOUR, though his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.06% ranks 34th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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