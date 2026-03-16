Austin Smotherman betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Austin Smotherman of the United States watches his shot on the second hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Austin Smotherman finished tied for 36th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Smotherman's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T36
|72-69-72-72
|+1
|2022
|T25
|68-71-70-67
|-8
At the Valspar Championship
- In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Smotherman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 25th at 8-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Smotherman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|67-72-70-73
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|W/D
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|62-69-69-69
|-15
|208.333
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|66-65-68-68
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T41
|74-77-71-67
|+1
|16.434
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|73
|65-68-70-74
|-7
|3.060
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T38
|69-72-71-70
|-2
|18.133
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Smotherman has an average of 0.420 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.118 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman has averaged 1.270 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.464
|0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.182
|1.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.145
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.425
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|1.076
|1.270
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
- Smotherman ranks first on TOUR with a 1.182 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average this season, while his 72.78% Greens in Regulation Percentage ranks eighth.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.464 ranks 28th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 84th.
- Smotherman has earned 364 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 32nd, and his 1.076 Strokes Gained: Total average ranks 22nd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Smotherman has struggled with a -0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 134th on TOUR, though his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.06% ranks 34th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.