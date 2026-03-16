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4H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak finished tied for 42nd at even par the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Valspar Championship.

    Novak's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4269-72-68-75E
    2024T1771-71-70-68-4
    2023T2772-70-71-71E
    2022MC73-70+1

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Novak's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of even par.
    • Novak's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 4-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3874-72-71-71E21.083
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4770-71-74-69E14.625
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4865-75-71-68-913.313
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC76-73+7--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT769-69-70-66-1485.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC64-68-74-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT761-65-70-68-18--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2570-68-68-70-4--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4872-76-77-75+20--

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
    • Novak has an average of -0.344 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.573 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.100 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has averaged -1.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.359-0.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.230-0.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green850.003-0.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.070-0.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.655-1.271

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.359 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.9 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak has a -0.230 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 64.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Novak has delivered a -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 24.15% of the time.
    • Novak has earned 134 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 74th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

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    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
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    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
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