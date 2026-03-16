Andrew Novak betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak finished tied for 42nd at even par the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Novak's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|69-72-68-75
|E
|2024
|T17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|2023
|T27
|72-70-71-71
|E
|2022
|MC
|73-70
|+1
At the Valspar Championship
- In Novak's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of even par.
- Novak's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 4-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T38
|74-72-71-71
|E
|21.083
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T47
|70-71-74-69
|E
|14.625
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|65-75-71-68
|-9
|13.313
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|69-69-70-66
|-14
|85.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|64-68-74
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|61-65-70-68
|-18
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T25
|70-68-68-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|48
|72-76-77-75
|+20
|--
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Novak has an average of -0.344 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.573 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.100 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged -1.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.359
|-0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.230
|-0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.003
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.070
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.655
|-1.271
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.359 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.9 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak has a -0.230 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 64.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak has delivered a -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 24.15% of the time.
- Novak has earned 134 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 74th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.