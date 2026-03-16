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Jordan Spieth betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth of the United States watches his shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth of the United States watches his shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth finished tied for 28th at two-under last year at the Valspar Championship. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the Valspar Championship.

    Spieth's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2874-69-67-72-2
    2024MC69-74+1
    2023T367-70-69-70-8

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of two-under.
    • Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at eight-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3273-68-76-69-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1172-71-68-71-6125.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1270-67-70-66-11105.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2966-68-69-72-1331.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-75+3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2468-68-68-69-732.500
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3869-70-70-68-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3165-70-70-68-725.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4073-69-72-68-220.300
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2370-75-71-72+842.000

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of six-under.
    • Spieth has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has averaged 0.770 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.271-0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2800.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.2530.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.5430.592
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.8060.770

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.271 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranked 54th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sported a 0.280 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 119th with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 23.74% of the time.
    • Spieth has earned 320 FedExCup Regular Season points (37th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    R4
    -4

    2

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    R4
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    2

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    Robert MacIntyre
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    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
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    R4
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    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
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    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
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    Tot
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    R4
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    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

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    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
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