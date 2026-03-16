Jordan Spieth betting profile: Valspar Championship

Spieth has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of six-under.

Spieth has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Spieth has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.