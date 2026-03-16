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4H AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Danny Walker of the United States hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Danny Walker of the United States hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Danny Walker missed the cut at the 2025 Valspar Championship, shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of making it to the weekend this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Walker at the Valspar Championship.

    Walker's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-72+4

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Walker's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6271-75-78-69+57.875
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT6171-69-71-74-32.925
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4072-69-72-67-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-77+8--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-68-77-69-716.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-69-68-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-75+2--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-68-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6174-66-70-73-1--

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 38th at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished 7-under.
    • Walker has an average of -0.510 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has averaged -0.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.655-0.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.388-0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.2890.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.176-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.930-0.578

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.655 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.388 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 62.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Walker has been strong around the greens, delivering a 0.289 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 33rd on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.04, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 22.95% of the time.
    • Walker has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points (131st) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.84% that ranked 156th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
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