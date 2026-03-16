Danny Walker betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Danny Walker of the United States hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Danny Walker missed the cut at the 2025 Valspar Championship, shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of making it to the weekend this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Walker's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-72
|+4
At the Valspar Championship
- In Walker's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|71-75-78-69
|+5
|7.875
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T61
|71-69-71-74
|-3
|2.925
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|72-69-72-67
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-68-77-69
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-69-68
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-68
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T61
|74-66-70-73
|-1
|--
Walker's recent performances
- Walker's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 38th at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished 7-under.
- Walker has an average of -0.510 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -0.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.655
|-0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.388
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.289
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.176
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.930
|-0.578
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.655 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.388 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 62.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Walker has been strong around the greens, delivering a 0.289 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 33rd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.04, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 22.95% of the time.
- Walker has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points (131st) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.84% that ranked 156th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.