Danny Walker betting profile: Valspar Championship

Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.655 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.388 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 62.32% Greens in Regulation rate.

Walker has been strong around the greens, delivering a 0.289 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 33rd on TOUR.

On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.04, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 22.95% of the time.