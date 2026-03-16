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4H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Jacob Bridgeman watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman finished third at nine-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Valspar Championship.

    Bridgeman's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025367-69-70-69-9
    2024MC75-72+5

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished third after posting a score of nine-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT570-68-71-70-9275.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1875-69-69-72-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational166-64-64-72-18700.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT867-65-68-70-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-68-69-67-944.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1364-66-69-69-2055.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT469-68-67-64-12122.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4671-67-70-66-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.354 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged 1.916 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1900.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.4690.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.076-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting11.4091.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Total11.9921.916

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman leads the TOUR with 1,398 FedExCup Regular Season points this season and ranks first with a 1.992 Strokes Gained: Total average.
    • His Strokes Gained: Putting average of 1.409 ranks first on TOUR, while his 27.43 Putts Per Round average ranks second.
    • Bridgeman has delivered excellent scoring consistency, ranking ninth in Bogey Avoidance at 11.31% and second in Par Breakers at 29.56%.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bridgeman sports a 0.469 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR, with his 70.04% Greens in Regulation rate ranking 43rd.
    • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.190 ranks 66th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 58th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
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