Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Valspar Championship

Bridgeman has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.

Bridgeman has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.354 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.