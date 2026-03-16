Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Jacob Bridgeman watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman finished third at nine-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Bridgeman's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|3
|67-69-70-69
|-9
|2024
|MC
|75-72
|+5
At the Valspar Championship
- In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished third after posting a score of nine-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T5
|70-68-71-70
|-9
|275.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|75-69-69-72
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|66-64-64-72
|-18
|700.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|67-65-68-70
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|64-66-69-69
|-20
|55.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T4
|69-68-67-64
|-12
|122.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|71-67-70-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.354 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged 1.916 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.190
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.469
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|-0.076
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|1.409
|1.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|1.992
|1.916
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman leads the TOUR with 1,398 FedExCup Regular Season points this season and ranks first with a 1.992 Strokes Gained: Total average.
- His Strokes Gained: Putting average of 1.409 ranks first on TOUR, while his 27.43 Putts Per Round average ranks second.
- Bridgeman has delivered excellent scoring consistency, ranking ninth in Bogey Avoidance at 11.31% and second in Par Breakers at 29.56%.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bridgeman sports a 0.469 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR, with his 70.04% Greens in Regulation rate ranking 43rd.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.190 ranks 66th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 58th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.