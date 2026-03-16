Joe Highsmith betting profile: Valspar Championship

Highsmith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 42nd with a score of 1-under.

He has an average of -0.580 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Highsmith has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has averaged -0.384 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Highsmith has an average of -0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.