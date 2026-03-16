Joe Highsmith betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith finished tied for 22nd at the Valspar Championship last year, posting a score of 3-under. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Highsmith's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T22
|73-67-69-72
|-3
|2024
|MC
|75-76
|+9
At the Valspar Championship
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 3-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-75-68-74
|-1
|19.125
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|70-72-76-72
|+6
|3.600
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T75
|74-71-73-72
|+2
|4.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-71
|-4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|68-69-73-69
|-1
|3.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 42nd with a score of 1-under.
- He has an average of -0.580 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.384 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.429 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.474
|-0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|-0.033
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.416
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.311
|-0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-1.235
|-1.429
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.474 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sported a -0.033 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 63.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith delivered a -0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
- Highsmith has earned 36 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 138th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.