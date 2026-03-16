Dylan Wu betting profile: Valspar Championship

Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.

Wu has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Wu has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.