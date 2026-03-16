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3H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Dylan Wu of the United States prepares to play a shot on the ninth hole alongside his caddie during the second round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Dylan Wu of the United States prepares to play a shot on the ninth hole alongside his caddie during the second round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu finished tied for 26th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Valspar Championship.

    Wu's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2668-71-72-70-3
    2023T5871-69-70-78+4
    2022MC70-71-1

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Wu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5070-71-72-70-54.382
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6673-69-75-71+43.800
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4466-73-64-70-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3169-66-70-69-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1871-69-68-72-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenDQ70-71-1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
    • Wu has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has averaged -0.280 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.153-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.0290.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.125-0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.209-0.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.458-0.280

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.153 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sports a 0.029 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 73.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.78, and he ranks 86th by breaking par 22.53% of the time.
    • Wu currently has 38 FedExCup Regular Season points (130th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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