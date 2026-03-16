Dylan Wu betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Dylan Wu of the United States prepares to play a shot on the ninth hole alongside his caddie during the second round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu finished tied for 26th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Wu's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|68-71-72-70
|-3
|2023
|T58
|71-69-70-78
|+4
|2022
|MC
|70-71
|-1
At the Valspar Championship
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|70-71-72-70
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|73-69-75-71
|+4
|3.800
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|66-73-64-70
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|69-66-70-69
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|DQ
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
Wu's recent performances
- Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
- Wu has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.280 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.153
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.029
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.125
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.209
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.458
|-0.280
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.153 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sports a 0.029 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 73.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.78, and he ranks 86th by breaking par 22.53% of the time.
- Wu currently has 38 FedExCup Regular Season points (130th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.