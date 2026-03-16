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4H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Rafael Campos returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22. Campos looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 70th.

    Latest odds for Campos at the Valspar Championship.

    Campos's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T7074-69-72-75+6
    2024MC72-71+1
    2021MC73-70+1

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Campos's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 70th after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Campos's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1670-70-71-67-1029
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-74+9--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-70+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4466-70-69-68-159
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-71+1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-67+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-71E--

    Campos's recent performances

    • Campos has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 10-under.
    • Campos has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has averaged -0.949 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campos's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.239-0.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.3990.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green171-0.880-0.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.201-0.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-1.719-0.949

    Campos's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.239 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -0.399 mark that ranked 124th on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Campos has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 132nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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