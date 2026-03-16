Rafael Campos betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Rafael Campos returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22. Campos looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 70th.
Campos's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T70
|74-69-72-75
|+6
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2021
|MC
|73-70
|+1
At the Valspar Championship
- In Campos's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 70th after posting a score of 6-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Campos's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|70-70-71-67
|-10
|29
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|66-70-69-68
|-15
|9
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
Campos's recent performances
- Campos has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 10-under.
- Campos has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -0.949 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.239
|-0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.399
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|171
|-0.880
|-0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.201
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-1.719
|-0.949
Campos's advanced stats and rankings
- Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.239 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -0.399 mark that ranked 124th on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Campos has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 132nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.