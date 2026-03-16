Rafael Campos betting profile: Valspar Championship

Campos has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 10-under.

Campos has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.