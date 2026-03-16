Greg Koch betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Greg Koch of the United States, Corebridge Financial Team of PGA of America Golf Professionals, hits a tee shot on the ninth hole prior to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 14, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Greg Koch has missed the cut in his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship, including a +4 finish in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22.
Koch's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|2024
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|2023
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|2022
|MC
|71-74
|+3
At the Valspar Championship
- In Koch's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Koch's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he missed the cut at 3-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Koch's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|82-83
|+23
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
Koch's recent performances
- Koch had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 3-over.
- Koch has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.164 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Koch has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Koch has averaged -2.505 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koch's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.505
Koch's advanced stats and rankings
- Koch posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.371 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Koch averaged -1.164 in his past five tournaments, suggesting difficulty with iron play.
- Koch delivered a -1.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, showing challenges on the greens.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koch as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.