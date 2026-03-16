Greg Koch betting profile: Valspar Championship

Koch had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 3-over.

Koch has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.164 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Koch has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.