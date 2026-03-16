Jordan Smith betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Jordan Smith of England lines up a putt on the eighth green during the final round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Jordan Smith has not competed in the Valspar Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Smith's first time competing in the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|71-71-67-68
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|52.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-70-68-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|68-69-74-68
|-1
|3.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|71-68-72-72
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|71-67-68-69
|-5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T61
|72-74-79-74
|+19
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
Smith's recent performances
- Smith has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 10-under.
- Smith has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged 0.269 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.436
|0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.143
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.268
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.183
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.128
|0.269
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.436 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.143 mark that ranked 69th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 71.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.90, and he ranked 87th by breaking par 22.50% of the time.
- Smith has accumulated 113 FedExCup Regular Season points (83rd) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.72% (82nd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.