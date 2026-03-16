Jordan Smith betting profile: Valspar Championship

Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.436 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.143 mark that ranked 69th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 71.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.90, and he ranked 87th by breaking par 22.50% of the time.