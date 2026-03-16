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3H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Mackenzie Hughes finished tied for 36th at one-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the Valspar Championship.

    Hughes's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3675-69-69-70-1
    2024T368-68-69-70-9
    2022MC71-70-1
    2021MC75-71+4

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Hughes's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of one-under.
    • Hughes's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at nine-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Hughes's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2375-65-69-68-732.556
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3466-71-71-68-1225.167
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2868-69-69-71-726.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5971-70-70-74-34.900
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-72-67-5--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5167-68-68-68-11--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT763-74-69-68-14--

    Hughes's recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
    • Hughes has an average of -0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged 0.257 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.265-0.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.0980.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.3380.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting88-0.0130.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.1580.257

    Hughes's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.265 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a 0.098 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 69.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Hughes delivered a -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranked 131st by breaking par 20.90% of the time.
    • Hughes has earned 89 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 94th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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