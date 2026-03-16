Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Mackenzie Hughes finished tied for 36th at one-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Hughes's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T36
|75-69-69-70
|-1
|2024
|T3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|2022
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|2021
|MC
|75-71
|+4
At the Valspar Championship
- In Hughes's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of one-under.
- Hughes's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at nine-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Hughes's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|75-65-69-68
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|66-71-71-68
|-12
|25.167
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|71-70-70-74
|-3
|4.900
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-67
|-5
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|67-68-68-68
|-11
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T7
|63-74-69-68
|-14
|--
Hughes's recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Hughes has an average of -0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 0.257 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.265
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.098
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.338
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|-0.013
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.158
|0.257
Hughes's advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.265 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a 0.098 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 69.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Hughes delivered a -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranked 131st by breaking par 20.90% of the time.
- Hughes has earned 89 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 94th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.