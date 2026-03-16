PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina reacts after making a hole-in-one on the 17th hole prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina reacts after making a hole-in-one on the 17th hole prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Alejandro Tosti returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026. Tosti looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the Valspar Championship.

    Tosti's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC75-74+7
    2024T7568-73-76-77+10

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Tosti's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-78+13--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC75-75+8--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC78-68-75+5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-74+3--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-74+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-65-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the John Deere Classic, where he scored 4-under.
    • Tosti has an average of -0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti has averaged -2.842 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.661-0.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-1.745-1.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green161-0.545-0.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-1.479-0.725
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-4.430-2.842

    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.661 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sports a -1.745 mark that ranks 171st on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 58.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -1.479 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.77, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 17.95% of the time.
    • Tosti's Bogey Avoidance percentage of 25.64% ranks 171st on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: See who earned a spot in Valspar Championship

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Max McGreevy betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW