Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Valspar Championship

Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.661 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sports a -1.745 mark that ranks 171st on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 58.55% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -1.479 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.77, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 17.95% of the time.