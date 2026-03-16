Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Alejandro Tosti of Argentina reacts after making a hole-in-one on the 17th hole prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Alejandro Tosti returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026. Tosti looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Tosti's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|2024
|T75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
At the Valspar Championship
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-78
|+13
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|78-68-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-65
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the John Deere Classic, where he scored 4-under.
- Tosti has an average of -0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has averaged -2.842 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.661
|-0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-1.745
|-1.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|161
|-0.545
|-0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-1.479
|-0.725
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-4.430
|-2.842
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.661 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sports a -1.745 mark that ranks 171st on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 58.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -1.479 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.77, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 17.95% of the time.
- Tosti's Bogey Avoidance percentage of 25.64% ranks 171st on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.