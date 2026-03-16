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4H AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Paul Peterson of the United States watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 05, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Paul Peterson of the United States watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 05, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

    Paul Peterson missed the cut in his last appearance at this tournament, posting a score of 4-over in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Peterson at the Valspar Championship.

    Peterson's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-70+4

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Peterson's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Peterson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT572-70-68-66-1260
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5274-67-71-74+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5166-72-70-70-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-78+2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-71-73-68-35.6
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT416-8-7-48.4

    Peterson's recent performances

    • Peterson has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
    • Peterson has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Peterson has averaged -0.201 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.201

    Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Peterson has a 72.22% Greens in Regulation percentage this season and averages 267.6 yards in driving distance.
    • He has earned 60 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 110th.
    • Peterson averages 27.50 putts per round and has a bogey avoidance rate of 13.89%.
    • He breaks par 31.94% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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