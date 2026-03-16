Paul Peterson betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Paul Peterson of the United States watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 05, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Paul Peterson missed the cut in his last appearance at this tournament, posting a score of 4-over in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Peterson's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-70
|+4
At the Valspar Championship
- In Peterson's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T5
|72-70-68-66
|-12
|60
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|74-67-71-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|66-72-70-70
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-71-73-68
|-3
|5.6
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T41
|6-8-7-4
|8.4
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
- Peterson has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged -0.201 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.201
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson has a 72.22% Greens in Regulation percentage this season and averages 267.6 yards in driving distance.
- He has earned 60 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 110th.
- Peterson averages 27.50 putts per round and has a bogey avoidance rate of 13.89%.
- He breaks par 31.94% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.