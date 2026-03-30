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2026 Valero Texas Open preview: Betting odds and stats

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Tommy Fleetwood of England lines up a putt on the fifth green during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Tommy Fleetwood of England lines up a putt on the fifth green during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    The PGA TOUR heads to San Antonio, Texas this week for the 2026 Valero Texas Open. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.

    • Date: April 2-5, 2026
    • Location: San Antonio, Texas
    • Course: TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.8 million
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    Betting profiles for the 2026 Valero Texas Open

    Click here for scoring and tee times.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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