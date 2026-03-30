Karl Vilips betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Karl Vilips of Australia lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Karl Vilips will compete at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 in the Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Vilips' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T19
|68-65-71-67
|-9
|46.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|69-72-72-73
|+2
|3.900
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-72-72-70
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|67-65-70-67
|-19
|44.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-66-71-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|66
|68-70-71-77
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|73-70-72-65
|-4
|--
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 19-under.
- Vilips has an average of -0.715 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged -0.540 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.580
|-0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.018
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.282
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.683
|0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|-0.160
|-0.540
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.580 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sports a 0.018 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 63.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vilips has delivered a 0.683 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
- Vilips has earned 110 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 102nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.