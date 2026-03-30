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43M AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Karl Vilips of Australia lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Karl Vilips of Australia lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Karl Vilips will compete at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 in the Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Vilips at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Vilips' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Vilips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1968-65-71-67-946.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6469-72-72-73+23.900
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-79+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-78+5--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-72-72-70-716.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1867-65-70-67-1944.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-66-71-68-11--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6668-70-71-77+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4073-70-72-65-4--

    Vilips' recent performances

    • Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 19-under.
    • Vilips has an average of -0.715 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vilips has averaged -0.540 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.580-0.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0180.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.282-0.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.6830.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Total90-0.160-0.540

    Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.580 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sports a 0.018 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 63.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vilips has delivered a 0.683 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
    • Vilips has earned 110 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 102nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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