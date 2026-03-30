Dan Brown betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Dan Brown of England plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Dan Brown has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Brown's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|69-72-69-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-71
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|70-67-69-66
|-8
|43.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|70-66-73-72
|+1
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of eight-under.
- Brown has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.370 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged -0.217 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.008
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.187
|0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.168
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.032
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.058
|-0.217
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.008 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sports a 0.187 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brown has delivered a 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.16% of the time.
- Brown has earned 78 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 113th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.