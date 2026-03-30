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51M AGO

Dan Brown betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dan Brown of England plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Dan Brown of England plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Dan Brown has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Brown at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Brown's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    Brown's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-73+2--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4069-72-69-70-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3068-70-70-72-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-71-71-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1970-67-69-66-843.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6070-66-73-72+1--

    Brown's recent performances

    • Brown has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of eight-under.
    • Brown has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.370 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Brown has averaged -0.217 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.008-0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.1870.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.168-0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.032-0.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.058-0.217

    Brown's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brown has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.008 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sports a 0.187 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brown has delivered a 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.16% of the time.
    • Brown has earned 78 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 113th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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