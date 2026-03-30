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45M AGO

Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Marcelo Rozo of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 10th hole round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Marcelo Rozo of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 10th hole round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Marcelo Rozo has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with a chance to make his mark in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Rozo at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Rozo's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Rozo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open6570-72-71-75E2.489
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-73+8--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT6566-75-75-72E3.700
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-70-69-6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-75+8--

    Rozo's recent performances

    • Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 65th with a score of even par.
    • He has an average of -0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozo has an average of -0.083 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozo has an average of -1.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.439 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.595-0.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.065-0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.2180.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-1.722-1.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-2.470-1.439

    Rozo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rozo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.595 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.4 yards ranked 156th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sported a 0.065 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 111th with a 64.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rozo delivered a -1.722 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 148th by breaking par 18.71% of the time.
    • Rozo has accumulated 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 184th.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 21.05% ranks 163rd on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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