Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Marcelo Rozo of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 10th hole round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Marcelo Rozo has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with a chance to make his mark in the 2026 tournament.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Rozo's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Rozo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|65
|70-72-71-75
|E
|2.489
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|66-75-75-72
|E
|3.700
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-69
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
Rozo's recent performances
- Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 65th with a score of even par.
- He has an average of -0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has an average of -0.083 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has an average of -1.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.439 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.595
|-0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.065
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.218
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-1.722
|-1.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-2.470
|-1.439
Rozo's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.595 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.4 yards ranked 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sported a 0.065 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 111th with a 64.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rozo delivered a -1.722 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 148th by breaking par 18.71% of the time.
- Rozo has accumulated 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 184th.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 21.05% ranks 163rd on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.