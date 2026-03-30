PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Gordon Sargent has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 as he makes his debut in this tournament.

    Latest odds for Sargent at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Sargent's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Sargent's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-68+3--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT865-70-72-70-1137.688
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-75-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-69-73-5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-67-72-71-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D71E--

    Sargent's recent performances

    • Sargent has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Sargent has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.092 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Sargent has averaged -1.017 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.6340.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-1.644-1.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.206-0.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.683-0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-1.899-1.017

    Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sargent posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.634 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.6 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent sported a -1.644 mark that ranked 167th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 69.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sargent delivered a -0.683 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.06, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 20.26% of the time.
    • Sargent has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 148th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    John VanDerLaan betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW