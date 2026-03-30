Gordon Sargent betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Gordon Sargent has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 as he makes his debut in this tournament.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Sargent's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|65-70-72-70
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-73
|-5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-67-72-71
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Sargent has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.092 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has averaged -1.017 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.634
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-1.644
|-1.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.206
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.683
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-1.899
|-1.017
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.634 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.6 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent sported a -1.644 mark that ranked 167th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 69.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sargent delivered a -0.683 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.06, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 20.26% of the time.
- Sargent has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 148th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.