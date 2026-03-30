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Andrew Putnam betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Andrew Putnam returns to the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026. Putnam looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Valero Texas Open.

    Putnam's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-73+1
    2024T1472-70-71-70-5
    2023T2871-69-70-73-5
    2022T4171-71-73-69-4
    2021MC77-71+4

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 14th at 5-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4470-67-69-69-510.875
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3067-73-72-70-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3270-72-73-71-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4473-71-73-73+216.500
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-72+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT272-60-65-68-23183.750
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2561-69-69-68-15--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6773-69-70-79+7--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4064-70-69-70-15--

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has averaged 0.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.416-0.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.034-0.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green40.6010.693
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.180-0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.0390.182

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.416 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.9 yards ranked 164th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sported a 0.034 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 121st with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Putnam has excelled this season with a 0.601 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranks fourth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Putnam delivered a -0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17.
    • Putnam has earned 259 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 51st, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 20.60% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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