Andrew Putnam betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam returns to the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026. Putnam looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Putnam's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|2024
|T14
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|2023
|T28
|71-69-70-73
|-5
|2022
|T41
|71-71-73-69
|-4
|2021
|MC
|77-71
|+4
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 14th at 5-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|70-67-69-69
|-5
|10.875
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|67-73-72-70
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|70-72-73-71
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T44
|73-71-73-73
|+2
|16.500
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|72-60-65-68
|-23
|183.750
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|61-69-69-68
|-15
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T67
|73-69-70-79
|+7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|64-70-69-70
|-15
|--
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged 0.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.416
|-0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.034
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|0.601
|0.693
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.180
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.039
|0.182
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.416 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.9 yards ranked 164th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sported a 0.034 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 121st with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Putnam has excelled this season with a 0.601 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranks fourth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Putnam delivered a -0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17.
- Putnam has earned 259 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 51st, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 20.60% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.