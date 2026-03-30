Andrew Putnam betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.416 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.9 yards ranked 164th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sported a 0.034 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 121st with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Putnam has excelled this season with a 0.601 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranks fourth on TOUR.

On the greens, Putnam delivered a -0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17.