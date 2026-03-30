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18M AGO

Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    The 2026 Valero Texas Open takes place at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5. Kristoffer Reitan has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Reitan at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Reitan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    Reitan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-69+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6675-71-76-72+67.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1767-70-69-70-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4170-67-75-67-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3067-73-74-66-823.125
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-80+15--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-68-68-72-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1371-65-68-69-7--

    Reitan's recent performances

    • Reitan has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of seven-under.
    • Reitan has an average of 0.388 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.551 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Reitan has averaged -0.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2950.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.776-0.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.193-0.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.1890.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.864-0.231

    Reitan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reitan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.295 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sported a -0.776 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 119th with a 64.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Reitan delivered a -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranked 138th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • Reitan has earned 88 FedExCup Regular Season points (110th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Latest
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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