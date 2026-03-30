Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Reitan has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of seven-under.

Reitan has an average of 0.388 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.551 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.