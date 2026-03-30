Tony Finau betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Tony Finau finished tied for 56th at plus-5 in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Finau's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T56
|69-72-76-76
|+5
|2022
|T29
|70-71-72-69
|-6
|2021
|MC
|73-74
|+3
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of plus-5.
- Finau's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 29th at 6-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|67-69-67-71
|-6
|15
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|69-69-71-71
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T70
|69-75-75-77
|+8
|6.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-69-68-69
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|18
|64-72-70-66
|-16
|65.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|72-67-71-66
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-71
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|69-68-73-76
|+6
|--
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Finau has an average of -0.574 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged 0.454 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.368
|-0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.129
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.312
|0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.081
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.154
|0.454
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.368 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sported a 0.129 mark that ranked 69th on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 61.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Finau delivered a 0.312 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Finau delivered a 0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.87, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 23.12% of the time.
- Finau has earned 219 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 58th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.