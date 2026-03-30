Russell Henley betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Henley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

Henley has finished in the top 20 nine times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.

Henley has an average of 0.276 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Henley has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.