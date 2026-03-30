Russell Henley betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Russell Henley finished fourth at 10-under in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Henley's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|4
|69-69-71-69
|-10
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Henley's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished fourth after posting a score of 10-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|68-71-71-72
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T6
|70-69-71-68
|-10
|233.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|66-69-71-67
|-15
|51.800
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|65-66-69-67
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|65-73-67-67
|-8
|43.000
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|65-68-74-72
|-9
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T2
|61-66-69-69
|-15
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T15
|69-68-68-73
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|66-70-71-66
|-7
|--
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Henley has finished in the top 20 nine times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Henley has an average of 0.276 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged 1.228 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.143
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.411
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.134
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.662
|0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.349
|1.228
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.143 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley sported a 0.411 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 58th with a 67.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Henley delivered a 0.662 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.82, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 26.26% of the time.
- Henley currently sits 28th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 484 points. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 10.86% ranks third on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.