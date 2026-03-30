Ricky Castillo betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Castillo missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in 2025, shooting 1-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Castillo's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-71
|-1
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Castillo's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|68-68-67-72
|-5
|10.875
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|68-73-72-71
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T70
|71-74-77-74
|+8
|6.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|68-68-68-67
|-17
|300.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|5
|69-70-64-68
|-13
|110.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|68-71-75-68
|-6
|11.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-73-64-68
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|3
|65-65-69-62
|-21
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.124 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.348 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.142
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.301
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.227
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.298
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.366
|0.348
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.142 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sports a -0.301 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo has delivered a 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.91, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 24.48% of the time.
- Castillo currently sits 29th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 477 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.