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49M AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Castillo missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in 2025, shooting 1-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Castillo at the Valero Texas Open.

    Castillo's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-71-1

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Castillo's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Castillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4468-68-67-72-510.875
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4668-73-72-71E8.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT7071-74-77-74+86.000
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open168-68-68-67-17300.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches569-70-64-68-13110.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4368-71-75-68-611.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-73-64-68-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3166-70-68-70-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic365-65-69-62-21--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-70+3--

    Castillo's recent performances

    • Castillo has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Castillo has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.124 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.348 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1420.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.301-0.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.2270.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2980.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.3660.348

    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.142 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sports a -0.301 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Castillo has delivered a 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.91, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 24.48% of the time.
    • Castillo currently sits 29th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 477 points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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