Hank Lebioda betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Hank Lebioda of the United States looks on prior to his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2025 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 11, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Hank Lebioda returns to the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026. Lebioda looks to improve upon his performance from his last three appearances at this event where he missed the cut each time.
Lebioda's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|2022
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|2021
|MC
|76-74
|+6
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Lebioda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|71-68-73-67
|-5
|54
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T61
|70-71-74-70
|-3
|2.925
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T68
|70-71-71-73
|+1
|3.200
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-69
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T6
|70-72-70-68
|-8
|105
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
Lebioda's recent performances
- Lebioda has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 8-under.
- Lebioda has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lebioda has averaged 0.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.175
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.159
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.231
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.386
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.283
|0.134
Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings
- Lebioda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.175 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda sported a 0.159 mark that ranked 62nd on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 69.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lebioda delivered a -0.386 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.76, and he ranked 160th by breaking par 17.56% of the time.
- Lebioda has earned 72 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 117th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.