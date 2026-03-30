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48M AGO

Hank Lebioda betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Hank Lebioda of the United States looks on prior to his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2025 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 11, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Hank Lebioda of the United States looks on prior to his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2025 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 11, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Hank Lebioda returns to the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026. Lebioda looks to improve upon his performance from his last three appearances at this event where he missed the cut each time.

    Latest odds for Lebioda at the Valero Texas Open.

    Lebioda's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC72-73+1
    2022MC78-73+7
    2021MC76-74+6

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Lebioda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1471-68-73-67-554
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT6170-71-74-70-32.925
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4068-69-73-70-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6870-71-71-73+13.200
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-71+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-70-69-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT670-72-70-68-8105
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipMC68-70-4--

    Lebioda's recent performances

    • Lebioda has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 8-under.
    • Lebioda has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lebioda has averaged 0.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1750.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.1590.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green122-0.231-0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.386-0.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.2830.134

    Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lebioda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.175 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda sported a 0.159 mark that ranked 62nd on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 69.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lebioda delivered a -0.386 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.76, and he ranked 160th by breaking par 17.56% of the time.
    • Lebioda has earned 72 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 117th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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